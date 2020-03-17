BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.06 ($61.70).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €27.37 ($31.82) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.60.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.