Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 417.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,539 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $49,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Boeing by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2,552.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $427,012,000 after acquiring an additional 237,655 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.14. 54,305,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.49. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -103.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

