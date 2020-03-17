Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 141,659 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boeing worth $158,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $121.33. 40,330,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,941. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.62. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of -101.11, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

