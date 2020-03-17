Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,450 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Boise Cascade worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

