Bonpay (BON) Market Cap Hits $79,156.04

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $79,156.04 and $738.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

