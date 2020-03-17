Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by MKM Partners

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $351.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.52.

SAM stock traded up $41.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.84. 206,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.07. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,711 shares of company stock worth $40,105,028. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

