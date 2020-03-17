Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OTCBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Bottos has a market capitalization of $849,010.12 and $1.69 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.04097742 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinEgg, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

