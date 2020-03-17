botXcoin Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and $215,364.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, botXcoin has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.02222816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00192396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035485 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

