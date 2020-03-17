Bounty0x Price Down 44% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 44% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $95,248.72 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

