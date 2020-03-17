BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $69,930.54 and approximately $18,609.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 336.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

