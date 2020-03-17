BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 92.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE BP opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. BP has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

