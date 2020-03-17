BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 570 ($7.50). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535 ($7.04).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 234.45 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 478.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

