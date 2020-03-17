BQT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,672.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, BQT has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $1,672.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00066716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.03987905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,415,170 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

