Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Coverage Initiated at Fundamental Research

Investment analysts at Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.51 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 175.68% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG / OTCQX: BRGGF) Integrated Gaming Solutions Company Entering into the U.S. Sports Betting Market – Initiating Coverage” and dated March 10, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Key Highlights

 Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (“Bragg”, “company”), through Oryx Gaming (a wholly owned subsidiary), is a B2B gaming solutions provider. The company is looking to establish itself in the United States sports betting market and is in advanced-stage discussions for the sale of its online media assets (GiveMeSport and GiveMeBet).



 Oryx Gaming was acquired in December 2018 at an estimated Enterprise Value to Revenue (“EV/R”) multiple of 1.5x – a multiple that is lower than industry averages of 2.7x. The founder of Oryx Gaming (Matevz Mazij) was retained and is currently the Managing Director of Oryx Gaming. Management expects revenue from Oryx Gaming for 2019 to be €26 million ($39 million), a year-over-year increase of 37% had Oryx Gaming been a part of Bragg for all of 2018.



 Oryx Gaming services big-name clients such as Jackpotjoy PLC, GVC Holdings PLC, Unibet, LeoVegas, Seneca Gaming Corp and Mr. Green Ltd.



 Using third party estimates of the size of the U.S. sports betting market, we believe that it could grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 40% from 2020 to 2025. This high growth figure has resulted in a number of mergers and acquisitions in the space.



 According to the World Casino Directory, there are currently 1,957 casinos in the United States. This indicates a large number of target customers for Bragg.



 The company features an executive team with an established track record in the gaming industry. Dominic Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of Bragg, was previously the managing director of Full Tilt Poker, an online poker and casino site that was acquired (along with PokerStars) by Stars Group Inc. for US$4.9 billion in cash.

BRAG stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.19. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The company has a market cap of $15.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.65.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

