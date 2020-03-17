BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year sales of $23.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $23.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.30 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $31.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. ValuEngine raised BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

