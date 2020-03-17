Bread (BRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $334,761.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bread has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $334,761.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.