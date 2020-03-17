Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.72 ($58.98).

Shares of BNR traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €31.18 ($36.26). The company had a trading volume of 507,989 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.36. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

