Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack Buys 5,000 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

