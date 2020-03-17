Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Brigham Minerals worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $22,646,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.8% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 586,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,355 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.21%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

