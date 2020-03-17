Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,554,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $22,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

