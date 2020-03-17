British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,572 ($33.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,065.46. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

