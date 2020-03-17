BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 10,248 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Davita by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.