BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,370 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.95.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

