BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after buying an additional 105,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

In related news, Director Margaret Dillon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,614 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.