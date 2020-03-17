British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Brona McKeown Purchases 43 Shares

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £149.21 ($196.28).

Brona McKeown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Brona McKeown bought 26 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £151.58 ($199.39).

Shares of LON:BLND traded down GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 362.40 ($4.77). 8,631,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 386.10 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 569.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 399 ($5.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 583.15 ($7.67).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

