Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 875

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,002.69 ($13.19).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 686 ($9.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 883.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 927.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 814.48 ($10.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42 shares of company stock valued at $37,201.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

