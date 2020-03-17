Brokerages Anticipate Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) to Post ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 309,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,462. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.23. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 250.88% and a negative net margin of 1,446.95%.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
