Brokerages Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Dare Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

