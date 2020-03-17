Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. eGain reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Rowe began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

eGain stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 213,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.69. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

