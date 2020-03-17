Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Guess? posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

GES traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Guess? has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

