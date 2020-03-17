Brokerages Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.25). Pfenex reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfenex.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PFNX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 358,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,983. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

