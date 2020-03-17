Brokerages Anticipate Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to post sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.15 million and the highest is $5.19 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $22.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 million to $23.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDPI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.