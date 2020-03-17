Brokerages Expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) also reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BRG traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 482,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,062. The company has a market cap of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 164.35, a current ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

