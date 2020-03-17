Brokerages Expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Chromadex also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 604,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,538. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chromadex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

