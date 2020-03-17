Brokerages Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

CTXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 237,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,417. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.58.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

