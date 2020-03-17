Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Wright Medical Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NASDAQ WMGI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,071. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $986,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.