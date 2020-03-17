Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Shares to Split on Thursday, April 2nd

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE BAM opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $143,287,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,580,000 after buying an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after buying an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425,631 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

