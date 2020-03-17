Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 1.8% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 259,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,384. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

