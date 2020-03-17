Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,402,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 199,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,254. The company has a market capitalization of $923.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.