Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $15.51 on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 35,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

In other news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

