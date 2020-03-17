Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 102,759 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 139,586 shares of company stock worth $1,335,600 and sold 612,496 shares worth $20,762,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

