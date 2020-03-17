Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 4,172,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $3,085,430.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

