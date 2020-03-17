Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 6,455,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

