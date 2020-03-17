Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 3,647,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.27.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

