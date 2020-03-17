Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Colfax by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 660,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 207,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,868 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

