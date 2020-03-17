Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Invests $2.88 Million in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 460,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,067. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

