Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 152,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,251 shares of company stock valued at $107,933,501.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.