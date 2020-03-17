Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 2,064,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.