Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,224,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.50. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.