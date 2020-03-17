Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Methanex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Citigroup cut their target price on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Methanex stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.